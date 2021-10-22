Blake Lively rages at website for posting photos of her kids

Photo: All rights reserved. Blake Lively

Blake Lively has taken aim at the bosses of an online fan account for posting photos of her three daughters.



The shot, which has since been deleted, featured the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds out with their kids James, Inez, and Betty.



Blake, who has always been careful to protect her children's identity, was livid when she was made aware of the paparazzi snap, and took to her Instagram Stories account to share her thoughts and address the fan site's bosses.



"This is so disturbing," she raged. "I've personally shared with you that these men (paparazzi) stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT."



Blake then urged her followers to unfollow accounts and outlets that routinely post pictures of celebrities' kids: "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children," she added. "YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."