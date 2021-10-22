Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and the Jonas Brothers helped raise an astonishing $77.5 million for charity in New York on Wednesday night.
Springsteen played to a crowd of around 3,000 at the Robin Hood Foundation benefit, which included former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, newswoman Diane Sawyer, U.S. politician Stacey Abrams, and retired football ace Eli Manning, according to Rolling Stone.
He kicked off the show, which was held at New York's Javits Center, with a solo acoustic version of Working on the Highway.
"For over 30 years, Robin Hood has been finding, fueling, creating, impactful solutions to lift families out of poverty here in New York City," he said.
"The funds raised tonight translate into real results for New Yorkers living in poverty. We appreciate your support."
Officials at the foundation also fund disaster relief for the city, which is increasingly being swamped with record rainfalls.
Wednesday's show marked the 20th anniversary of the Concert for New York City in 2001, which was held after the 9/11 terror attacks.
McCartney helped organize that show and was honored this year with a special award after a moving rendition of The Beatles classic Let It Be by Alicia Keys.
The Jonas Brothers closed out the night with a nearly one-hour-long set.
Bruce Springsteen & Paul McCartney raise $77.5 million for charity in one night
Bruce, Paul raise $77.5M
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, and the Jonas Brothers helped raise an astonishing $77.5 million for charity in New York on Wednesday night.
More Entertainment News
- Baldwin left distraughtEntertainment - 7:36 am
- Gloomy weekend aheadKamloops - 7:32 am
- De Niro's ex won't get halfEntertainment - 7:30 am
- Another 'spicy' reunion?Entertainment - 7:27 am
- Blake rages over kid pixEntertainment - 7:24 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]