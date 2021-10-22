Kate Beckinsale fears high IQ has been a 'handicap' in her career

Photo: All rights reserved. Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale believes her super high IQ has been a "handicap" in her Hollywood career.



The actress opened up during a chat on The Howard Stern Show and admitted her mom had her IQ tested "because very bright children are nearly unbearable."



When host Stern asked if she was in the "genius" ranks, which is classed as anything over 140, Kate replied: "I think it was quite high, yeah. I'll have to text her.



"(Although) they tested me when I was young, so I mean I'm sure I've burned a few brain cells by now."



After her mom didn't reply to her texts, Kate gave her a call, and discovered that her exact IQ score was 152.



But the screen star admitted that being brainy has been of little help in forging a career for herself in Tinseltown.



"Every single doctor, every single person I've ever come across has said, 'You'd be so much happier if you were 30 per cent less smart'," the Jolt star sighed.



"It's no good to me, though. It's really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap, actually."