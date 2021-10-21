181364
Crew member killed on Alec Baldwin's new film - report

Death on set of Baldwin film

Filming on Alec Baldwin's new movie has reportedly shut down following a fatal accident.

Two crew members were hospitalized on Thursday (21Oct21) following the drama, involving "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks", on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and one of them, a female, has since died, according to Deadline.

Reports suggest she was shot in the stomach and airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Another male crew member in his 40s remains in emergency care after being transported to Christus St. Vincent's hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Prior to the news of the crew member's death, a production spokesperson told the outlet, "There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

Sante Fe Sheriff's Department officials have confirmed criminal investigators are on the scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, which has been put on lockdown.

Directed by Joel Souza, who co-wrote the script with Baldwin, the film also features Travis Fimmel and Frances Fisher.

Hours before the drama, a bearded Baldwin posted a shot of himself in character as an aging cowboy.

