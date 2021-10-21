Alec Baldwin fired shot that killed camerawoman and injured director on set of Rust

Photo: All rights reserved. 2018 American Ballet Theater Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House - Red Carpet Arrivals

UPDATE 9:50 p.m.

Police have confirmed Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of western Rust on Thursday (21Oct21), accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.



The Sante Fe, New Mexico Sheriff's Department released a statement on Thursday night that it was lead actor Baldwin, who plays an infamous outlaw in the movie, who discharged the prop gun.



"Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western after receiving an emergency call about a shooting on the set. They found two wounded individuals, 42-year-old Hutchins and Souza, 48," a statement from the Sheriff's office read.



"(They) were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor." .



The statement continued, "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."



Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead.



Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, and is undergoing treatment for his injuries, Deadline reports.



Hutchins graduated in 2015 from the American Film Institute and was named a "rising star" by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019.



Her work includes the 2020 feature Archenemy starring Joe Manganiello.



The investigation is ongoing and police are now interviewing witnesses.

ORIGINAL 6:30 p.m.

Filming on Alec Baldwin's new movie has reportedly shut down following a fatal accident.



Two crew members were hospitalized on Thursday (21Oct21) following the drama, involving "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks", on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and one of them, a female, has since died, according to Deadline.



Reports suggest she was shot in the stomach and airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.



Another male crew member in his 40s remains in emergency care after being transported to Christus St. Vincent's hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.



Prior to the news of the crew member's death, a production spokesperson told the outlet, "There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."



Sante Fe Sheriff's Department officials have confirmed criminal investigators are on the scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, which has been put on lockdown.



Directed by Joel Souza, who co-wrote the script with Baldwin, the film also features Travis Fimmel and Frances Fisher.



Hours before the drama, a bearded Baldwin posted a shot of himself in character as an aging cowboy.