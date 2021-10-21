Jamie Foxx is 'single and ready to mingle'

Photo: All rights reserved. Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is looking for love again.



The Django Unchained star is back on the market and ready for a new romance.



"I'm single... sangle," he quipped to Extra, while promoting his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me.



"You know what runs in my mind all the time? James Brown - remember that interview? 'James, how are ya?' 'Well, I'm single and ready



to mingle...' That's in the back of my head," he added.



The Baby Driver standout dated Dawson's Creek actress Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019, and was later linked to model/singer Sela Vave.



However, Jamie is making his family - which includes his two daughters, Corinne, 27, and Annalise, 13 - his priority right now.



"It's like, right now, I don't know how to figure it out... I'm cool with where I am right now with the fam. We doing our thing."



And he revealed his latest work includes lessons he's learned as a parent and in life.



"It's a little bit of everything," he explained, "and it sort of like goes with who I am and how I'm able to present it to two wonderful little girls that God gave me."