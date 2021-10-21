181338
Beyonce debuts new song Be Alive in King Richard trailer

Beyonce debuts new song

Beyonce's new song Be Alive soundtracks the trailer for Will Smith's upcoming movie, in which he plays dad to tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith has dropped the latest promo for King Richard on Instagram, along with a clip of himself sitting beside the sporty siblings, and he's urging fans not to miss the biopic about their dad turning his girls into superstars.

Now Serena has shared the sweet clip on Instagram too, captioning it: "I'm SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard starring Will Smith and featuring the song "Be Alive" by @Beyonce. It's in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19.

In the new track, Beyonce sings, "It feels so good to be alive/That's why I live my life with pride/Do you know how much we have pride?/How hard we have to try?" and the song turns up in the second half of the three-minute trailer.

The Lemonade star wrote Be Alive with artist DIXSON just for the film, and it will play over King Richard's closing credits.

Will dropped a second promo on Instagram too on Thursday (21Oct21), a short clip, fully soundtracked by Be Alive, which concludes with these words on the screen: "Beyonce. Be Alive. Be King Richard. Full Trailer Online Now."

And the star of King Richard is clearly loving his pop pal's latest release, writing, "This is FANTASTIC!! @beyonce".

