Adele shows off her Los Angeles home in new Vogue video

Adele has opened up her Los Angeles home for Vogue.



The singer has become the latest celebrity to take the magazine's 73 Questions video challenge, during which stars answer rapid-fire queries while wandering around their homes.



During the Brit's new clip, she puts away groceries from a shopping trip, recalls her favorite Tottenham Hotspur soccer chant, and talks about her life in California.



"I've loved being here. I'm very calm," she says, explaining she tried to make her pad "feel like the English countryside".



Adele also reveals she really misses British store Marks & Spencer when she's in America, and admits she has a bag stuffed with drunk journal entries she wrote while she was recording her breakthrough album, 21, that she can't find.



Telling the Vogue interviewer her diaries were full of "very, very sad" memories, the Hello singer says, "They are all hidden in a handbag somewhere in my wardrobe in London. I actually have no idea which one, so they could be missing for all I know."



She also revealed her "proudest possession" is Celine Dion's gum, which she has framed in her house.



Showing off the quirky keepsake, she says, "James Corden, who is a friend of mine..., he did (Carpool Karaoke) with her and knew how much of a fan of her I was and so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and had it framed for me."