Jamie Spears hires new lawyer ahead of Britney conservatorship trial

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Jamie Spears has hired a new lawyer after his conservatorship of daughter Britney Spears was suspended.



The pop icon's father has ditched his long-time attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen and replaced her with Alex Weingarten from the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher.



Court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight state that Jamie "notified the court and all related parties in the case of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate of Britney Jean Spears that he is substituting his former attorney Vivian L. Thoreen of Holland & Knight LLP for Alex M. Weingarten of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP."



Jamie gaining new legal representation comes after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny concluded that certified accountant John Zabel should replace Jamie as a temporary conservator.



On Nov. 12, the judge will rule whether or not to remove Jamie as conservator after 13 years in the role or to have the whole thing terminated.



Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart previously vowed to investigate Jamie as he claimed he "profited off his daughter's conservatorship."



The lawyer previously claimed Jamie sought $2 million in payments - including $1.3 million in legal fees, $500,000 for Britney's former management company, and additional payments to the patriarch himself - and branded the request "extortion."



And Jamie's ex-lawyer has claimed her former client had been "biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him."



Thoreen added: "Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."



Britney's conservatorship began in 2008, when her father was put in charge of her personal and financial affairs.



Jamie then stepped down as a full conservator and focused solely on Britney's estate, before being completely removed last month, when he was later replaced by Zabel.