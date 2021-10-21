Dr. Dre served with divorce papers at grandmother's funeral

Photo: All rights reserved. Dr. Dre

Rap star Dr. Dre has reportedly refused to accept divorce papers from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, after process servers attempted to deliver the documents at his grandmother's funeral.



TMZ reports the music mogul would not sign for the legal brief at the funeral on Monday in Los Angeles, and it was left on the ground.



The Nuthin' but a "G" Thang hitmaker's parents split up when he was a boy and he was largely brought up by his late grandmother, according to the Daily Mail.



Last month, the former NWA star was ordered to pay an extra $1.55 million in attorney fees to Nicole.



A judge also ordered Dre, real name Andre Young, to keep up the previously mandated payment of nearly $300,000 -per-month in spousal support to his ex, as well as footing the bill for her health insurance.



Nicole, who filed for divorce in June, 2020 after 24 years of marriage, initially requested $1.9 million per month.