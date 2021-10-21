181732
180285
Entertainment  

Dr. Dre served with divorce papers at grandmother's funeral

Served divorce at funeral

WENN - | Story: 349254

Rap star Dr. Dre has reportedly refused to accept divorce papers from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, after process servers attempted to deliver the documents at his grandmother's funeral.

TMZ reports the music mogul would not sign for the legal brief at the funeral on Monday in Los Angeles, and it was left on the ground.

The Nuthin' but a "G" Thang hitmaker's parents split up when he was a boy and he was largely brought up by his late grandmother, according to the Daily Mail.

Last month, the former NWA star was ordered to pay an extra $1.55 million in attorney fees to Nicole.

A judge also ordered Dre, real name Andre Young, to keep up the previously mandated payment of nearly $300,000 -per-month in spousal support to his ex, as well as footing the bill for her health insurance.

Nicole, who filed for divorce in June, 2020 after 24 years of marriage, initially requested $1.9 million per month.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

179738


Sarcastic comments

Galleries
Need a little sarcasm in your life? Here ya go.
Sarcastic comments (2)
Galleries
Chris Stapleton postpones concert
Music
Chris Stapleton has postponed his concert on Thursday...
Pup’s first car wash
Must Watch
Curious Samoyed puppy experiences a car wash for the first time!


181729
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
182598


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


182501
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
181886



182403
181726