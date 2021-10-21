Rap star Dr. Dre has reportedly refused to accept divorce papers from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, after process servers attempted to deliver the documents at his grandmother's funeral.
TMZ reports the music mogul would not sign for the legal brief at the funeral on Monday in Los Angeles, and it was left on the ground.
The Nuthin' but a "G" Thang hitmaker's parents split up when he was a boy and he was largely brought up by his late grandmother, according to the Daily Mail.
Last month, the former NWA star was ordered to pay an extra $1.55 million in attorney fees to Nicole.
A judge also ordered Dre, real name Andre Young, to keep up the previously mandated payment of nearly $300,000 -per-month in spousal support to his ex, as well as footing the bill for her health insurance.
Nicole, who filed for divorce in June, 2020 after 24 years of marriage, initially requested $1.9 million per month.
Dr. Dre served with divorce papers at grandmother's funeral
Served divorce at funeral
Rap star Dr. Dre has reportedly refused to accept divorce papers from his estranged wife, Nicole Young, after process servers attempted to deliver the documents at his grandmother's funeral.
More Entertainment News
- Gas line rupturedVernon - 11:13 am
- Oil inquiry clears eco groupsAlberta - 11:10 am
- Gang threatens missionariesHaiti - 11:09 am
- MP's reportDan in Ottawa - 11:00 am
- New cases mixed bagSouth Okanagan - 10:57 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]