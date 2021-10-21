Freida Pinto quietly gets married

Photo: All rights reserved. Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto has stunned fans by revealing she has secretly married.



The Slumdog Millionaire star dropped the news during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, explaining she was hoping to have a big wedding in Big Sur, California, shortly after her now-husband Cory Tran proposed at the end of 2019, but "then COVID happened."



"We just realized we were gonna be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it," Pinto said, "so we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim ... I had stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding and this was perfect ... We got to get married, we got to go home, and take an afternoon nap."



Freida didn't go into details about the wedding or when it took place, but revealed she has pal Aaron Paul to thank for her loved-up happiness, because he set her up on a date with her new husband.



Pinto was enjoying the single life in New York City, while she was filming The Path with the Breaking Bad actor, and he insisted on playing matchmaker.



"Aaron, who loves love and loves the idea of people being together... I don't know if he truly intended to be a matchmaker, but he just wanted people to meet each other," Pinto explained.



"He said, 'I want you in my life forever, Freida, so I'm gonna introduce you to my friend...' And it turns out I got engaged to Cory Tran, his friend."



The newlyweds are currently expecting their first child.