Mila Kunis shocked husband Ashton Kutcher with advice for daughter to 'push back'

Mila Kunis told her daughter to "push back" after getting shoved during preschool.



The actress says she left husband Ashton Kutcher stunned as she gave their daughter Wyatt, six, some advice after she got pushed by another girl.



Appearing on Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, she said: "There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter.



"My daughter came back and was like, 'Such and such little kiddo pushed me.' And I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?' And my daughter's like, 'No!' "



Mila told Wyatt to "push her back next time and say no thank you and walk away", and she remembers "seeing Ashton's face and he's like, 'No'" while shaking his head.



However, Mila - who also has four-year-old son Dimitri with her husband and former That '70s Show co-star - continued: "You stand up for yourself and say no thank you.



"Don't push her off of a ladder, off of a swing or off of a slide, but on the ground, even Steven, you push her back. I'd say that that's a parenting fail."



Mila admitted her daughter reminds her a lot of herself, as she described Wyatt as "feisty and wonderfully smart".



"My daughter is me," she revealed. "She is independent and feisty and wonderfully smart and it is an incredible trait to have as an adult but really hard to wrangle as a kid. She has a million answers to one question and she's not wrong."