Rege-Jean Page leads Twitter James Bond poll

Photo: All rights reserved. Rege-Jean Page

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has returned to the top of fans' James Bond wish list.



In a new poll, compiled using Twitter users' interest in who will replace Daniel Craig as 007, Page has beaten out Idris Elba, who topped a recent Fandango website survey.



Poll makers looked at every single tweet mentioning the popular actor choices for the plum role and arrived at the ultimate list, which also features Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner, Sam Heughan, Henry Cavill, and Benedict Cumberbatch.



No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch, who briefly replaces James Bond as 007 in the new film, also makes the countdown at number 10.