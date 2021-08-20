Woman claims she's married to Michael Jackson's ghost

Photo: All rights reserved. Michael Jackson

A medium has claimed she is married to the ghost of Michael Jackson.



American psychic Kathleen Roberts, who also insists she is the reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe, told the U.K.'s Daily Star the late pop superstar's ghost proposed to her "clairvoyantly" with a pink engagement ring.



She also states late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. officiated the ceremony and explains the Thriller hitmaker uses her body through possession or "channeling."



"Michael stays in me all the time," Roberts tells the outlet, "so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments 'toiletries'. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I'd expect him to. He talks to me a lot, which is not what I expected from the shy man I saw on TV all of those years I was a fan."



She believes Michael chose her for the otherworldly relationship because of her apparent resemblance to the late Monroe.



"I feel special that he chose me for a wife (though not on paper) we treat our relationship as though we are married. We have our ups and downs but Michael, the truth is, I just can't stop loving you," Kathleen adds.



Despite the ongoing alleged possession, she says Jackson, who died in 2009, has not yet consummated their 'marriage'.



"He doesn't like being touched back," she reports. "He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically. He is very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make.



"I assume he got that from his father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either."