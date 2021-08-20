178577
Entertainment  

Kiss return to the road after COVID wrecked farewell tour

Rockers Kiss have resumed their long-delayed farewell tour by playing their first complete show in front of a live audience since March, 2020.

Gene Simmons and his bandmates, who were forced to shut down The End of the Road Tour as the COVID pandemic kicked in, staged a live-streamed concert from Dubai on New Year's Eve and performed a five-song set at Battery Park in New York City to promote their TV special Biography: Kisstory in June.

But Wednesday night's show in Mansfield, Mass., was the band's first proper gig in 17 months.

"If you told me two months ago we could have 15,000 people in Mansfield, I would've said no way!" singer Paul Stanley told fans at the top of the show, "but here we are."

The End of the Road tour was originally scheduled to end on July 17, with a show in New York City. The trek is now expected to run until late 2022.

176498