Nicole Kidman says: 'I wish I had more kids'

Photo: All rights reserved. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman regrets not having more children.



The actress is mom to Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, who she adopted with her ex Tom Cruise, as well as Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10 - the biological daughters from her marriage to current husband, Keith Urban.



But the mother-of-four admits she wishes she'd had the option to expand her family further.



She told Marie Claire Australia magazine, "I wish I'd had more children but I wasn't given that choice. But that's OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids and what they say."



Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies star previously revealed she was ready to "give everything up" and focus on family over a decade ago, but she's thankful she listened to her mother's advice not to make any rash decisions.



"I'm glad that when I got pregnant with Sunny, I didn't give everything up," she said, "because I was like, 'That's it, I'm done now'. I was in that sort of pregnancy euphoria going, 'Yes, this is it. I'm retiring!'



"My mom actually said, 'Don't do that. Just keep a little toe in the water.'"



Nicole is happy with her decision but wishes she had "more time", so she could dote on her family while also being able to take on all the creative projects that interest her.



She added: "I do wish I had more time. I have two little girls and I have a husband who I am deeply in love with - a cool guy and a good man - and we have a very strong family unit that requires an enormous amount of time.



"So, I don't have all the chances to go and support all the artistic endeavors I would love to do. I want my family and I want the balance."