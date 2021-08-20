Demi Lovato: 'There might be a time I identify as Trans'

Photo: All rights reserved. Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato recently changed pronouns but insists their identity is still evolving.



The Tell Me You Love Me singer came out as non-binary in May, but now says that's not necessarily how they will always identify themselves.



Demi made an appearance during The 19th virtual summit this week to talk about gender representation, where the pop singer reflected on their past image.



"I think when I see pictures or images of myself on a red carpet from when I was 17, 18, or whatever, even just a couple of years ago, I feel like I'm not looking at me, but I recognize that that was a part of my journey," Demi said.



"I definitely think it's a journey forever. There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don't know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there's a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman.



"I don't know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify. And I have a feeling that it's not going to ever go back to one way or the other... It's about keeping it open and free... I'm a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well."