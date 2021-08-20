Britney Spears' boyfriend 'hopeful' she'll return to the stage

Photo: All rights reserved. Britney Spears

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari is "hopeful" the pop icon will perform again.



The Toxic hitmaker admitted in June she doesn't know whether or not fans will see her perform live in the future, telling fans on Instagram: "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now.



"I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it."



While Britney's lawyer claimed his client "will not perform" while her father is her conservator, her partner has given fans a glimpse of hope that the Womanizer singer will be back on stage one day.



Asked by TMZ, "Do you think Britney fans will be able to see her back on stage?" he replied: "Absolutely, man... Hopefully."



Jamie recently decided to step down as his daughter's conservator after 13 years, marking a major milestone in the star's bid to be free of the conservatorship.



However, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart admitted that while he was happy over the outcome, his work is far from over.



His statement read: "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney.



"We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.



"We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future."