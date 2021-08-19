179114
179050
Entertainment  

Eminem will be de-aged to play teen drug dealer in new 50 Cent drama

Eminem will be de-aged

WENN - | Story: 343411

Eminem is rolling back the years to play real-life teen drug dealer White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's upcoming Black Mafia Family series.

The In Da Club rapper, who is executive-producing the series for U.S. network Starz, announced earlier this week the Slim Shady star, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is joining the show, about a drug trafficking and money laundering organization based in Detroit, Michigan in the 1980s.

50 shared more details about the casting on Thursday at the Television Critics Association 2021 Winter Press Tour.

"Really, it was (showrunner) Randy (Huggin)'s idea to get Marshall to come out to play White Boy Rick," he said. "I wasn't sure I could make it happen."

Eminem, who is now 50, will be digitally de-aged to play the teenager who turned undercover FBI informant. Snoop Dogg will also star as a shady pastor.

"We used the same technology that Martin Scorsese used in The Irishman to get him back to his teenage years as White Boy Rick," 50, real name Curtis James Jackson III, added.

It will be the first major acting role for the Lose Yourself rapper since 2002's 8 Mile. But fans will have to wait a while - Eminem's character won't appear until the seventh episode of the series' eight-episode first season.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. will make his acting debut as his father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, while The Boys star Da'Vinchi will play his brother, Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.

A 2018 biopic film, White Boy Rick, starred then-17-year-old Richie Merritt as the young drug dealer with Matthew McConaughey as his father.

Black Mafia Family debuts on 26 September.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Random coincidences

Galleries
Random or not so random coincidences?
Scarlett Johansson gives birth to baby boy
Showbiz
Scarlett Johansson is a new mom. Just days after the actress'
Clear to cuddle
Must Watch
Cat waits for the coast to clear before cuddle time.
Very random facts
Galleries
A collection of random and awesome facts.


177279
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
178281


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



176149