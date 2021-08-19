177384
Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy coming back for third season

'Never Have I Ever' renewed

Mindy Kaling's Netflix hit, Never Have I Ever, has been picked up for a third season.

The coming-of-age comedy, which revolves around the love life of an Indian-American teenager, will be back for more high school drama following the popularity of the newly-released second run.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, and Lee Rodriguez will all be back for the third season, as will narrator John McEnroe.

"We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," Kaling says in a statement.

