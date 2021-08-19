Nine Inch Nails scrap 2021 dates due to COVID threat

Photo: All rights reserved. Rock im Park 2014 - Performances - Day 2

Nine Inch Nails have become the latest act to scrap all their concert dates for the rest of 2021 due to rising COVID positives.



Trent Reznor and his band have decided not to put themselves, their crew and fans at risk by staging gigs.



A statement released via Twitter on Thursday (19Aug21) reads: "It is with great regret that we are canceling all NIN appearances for the remainder of the year.



"When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet."



Their decision follows announcements from Stevie Nicks and Garth Brooks, among others, who have also canceled 2021 concert dates and festival appearances.



Meanwhile, bands like the Eagles and Foo Fighters and singer/songwriter Jason Isbell have insisted that all venues on their tour list insist on vaccinations and/or a negative COVID test from ticket holders before they are admitted.