178577
173549
Entertainment  

Nine Inch Nails scrap 2021 dates due to COVID threat

Nine Inch Nails scrap shows

WENN - | Story: 343408

Nine Inch Nails have become the latest act to scrap all their concert dates for the rest of 2021 due to rising COVID positives.

Trent Reznor and his band have decided not to put themselves, their crew and fans at risk by staging gigs.

A statement released via Twitter on Thursday (19Aug21) reads: "It is with great regret that we are canceling all NIN appearances for the remainder of the year.

"When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet."

Their decision follows announcements from Stevie Nicks and Garth Brooks, among others, who have also canceled 2021 concert dates and festival appearances.

Meanwhile, bands like the Eagles and Foo Fighters and singer/songwriter Jason Isbell have insisted that all venues on their tour list insist on vaccinations and/or a negative COVID test from ticket holders before they are admitted.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Random coincidences

Galleries
Random or not so random coincidences?
Scarlett Johansson gives birth to baby boy
Showbiz
Scarlett Johansson is a new mom. Just days after the actress'
Clear to cuddle
Must Watch
Cat waits for the coast to clear before cuddle time.
Very random facts
Galleries
A collection of random and awesome facts.


179051
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
177300


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


175319
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
179039



179084