178401
175676
Entertainment  

Autopsy of Pharrell Williams' cousin suggests homicide

Pharrell's cousin murdered

WENN - | Story: 343406

The death of Pharrell Williams' cousin has been ruled a homicide.

Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot dead by a police officer in Virginia Beach, Virginia in March (21) and his famous relative demanded federal authorities investigate the incident.

Now, an autopsy report obtained by the New York Post has ruled Lynch died by homicide, although no criminal charges have been filed as yet.

Lynch sustained two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A grand state jury will meet next month (Sep21) to discuss the case.

Back in June, Lynch's father launched a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming his son was shot "unlawfully and without warning" in response to a separate shooting Donovon had no part in.

Virginia Beach Police officials claimed the 25 year old was "brandishing a handgun at the time of the shooting". This allegation has been disputed.

The officer who shot Lynch was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Random coincidences

Galleries
Random or not so random coincidences?
Scarlett Johansson gives birth to baby boy
Showbiz
Scarlett Johansson is a new mom. Just days after the actress'
Clear to cuddle
Must Watch
Cat waits for the coast to clear before cuddle time.
Very random facts
Galleries
A collection of random and awesome facts.


169798
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171447


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175319



178226