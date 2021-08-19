Scarlett Johansson a new mom, gives birth to baby boy

Scarlett Johansson is a new mom.
Just days after the actress' husband, Colin Jost, confirmed reports the Black Widow star was expecting their first child together, at a Connecticut comedy club, Scarlett's publicist, Marcel Pariseau, has revealed she's already a mom.
She has given birth to a baby boy, according to People. Johansson is also mom to six-year-old Rose Dorothy, the daughter she shares with her ex, Romain Dauriac.
News broke that the actress was expecting her second child last month, but neither Scarlett nor comedian Jost commented at the time.
However, the Saturday Night Live star reportedly made the big reveal during a stand-up show at the Ridgefield Playhouse over the weekend, telling the audience, "We're having a baby, it's exciting."
No other details have been released.
The newborn is Colin's first child.
