Entertainment  

Salma Hayek tops Mr. Skin sexiest celebrity nudes list

Salma Hayek voted sexiest

Salma Hayek has topped a new list of sexiest screen sirens list compiled by the editors of celebrity nudity website, Mr. Skin.

The bosses behind the outlet, where lusty films fans go to get their fix of naked stars, have put together a countdown of their 22 most sought-after sexpots to mark the site's 22nd anniversary, and Mexican actress Salma tops the poll, maintaining her lead as most-searched star.

Former Bond girl Eva Green comes in second, ahead of Pam Grier, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

The rest of the top 10 features Kate Winslet, Halle Berry, Heather Graham, Marisa Tomei, and Jennifer Connelly, while Pamela Anderson, Monica Bellucci, Rosario Dawson, Angelina Jolie, and Penelope Cruz also make the cut, alongside Demi Moore, "forever superstar" Marilyn Monroe, and Margot Robbie.

