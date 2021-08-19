Fans blast Lady Gaga for not supporting her dog walker after shooting

Photo: All rights reserved. Lady Gaga

Fans have blasted Lady Gaga for not coming to the aid of her dog walker, who claims he is homeless after being shot while protecting her dogs.



Ryan Fischer, who was shot during the April theft of the pop star's valuable French bulldogs in Hollywood, recently revealed he is now broke, with nowhere to live.



And devotees of the Poker Face star, who initially offered a $500,000 reward for her two missing pups, are slamming the star for not helping Fischer, who claims he had no choice but to establish a GoFundMe account to help with his expenses.



On the fundraising page, Ryan explains he is amid a months-long road trip to work through "long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity" as a result of the incident, and is now in dire need of financial assistance after his van broke down.



"With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help. This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved," he writes.



The Grammy and Oscar winner reportedly offered to cover Ryan's $97,500 hospital bills after he underwent surgery to repair a collapsed lung but social media users rage the singer can easily afford more.



"Lady gaga offered $500,000 to find her missing dogs but is allowing her dog walker to set up a gofundme because he's now homeless and still struggling with his trauma. I don't expect much from rich people but they never fail to amaze me," fumes one person on Twitter, while another calls her "so heartless not to help her dog walker".



A woman named Carla, meanwhile, who donated $100 to Ryan, wrote, "WTF Lady Gaga?! This is unreal that the person who was shot trying to save your dogs from being stolen is struggling like this! I'm a fan but this is gross to me. How could you be so insensitive to the PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) that he must have from this incident."



Another person who chipped in money wrote, "To Lady Gaga: I was a fan until now! Shame! Shame! Shame!"



But some devotees have come to Gaga's defense, noting Fischer appears to be asking her fans to fund a holiday for him.



As of Wednesday, he has raised nearly $26,000 of his $40,000 goal.