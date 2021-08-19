178576
Daniel Craig says kids won't inherit his fortune

Daniel Craig isn't planning to hand his fortune down to his kids.

The No Time to Die actor thinks inheritance is "distasteful" and is determined not to leave the millions he's earned as a Hollywood star to his kids. The James Bond star, 53, has a net worth of around £116 million ($160 million), and he revealed he plans to 'give away' most of his millions rather than leaving it to his children.

Craig welcomed his first child with actress wife Rachel Weisz in September 2018 and actress daughter Ella, 29, with his ex Fiona Lourdon, in 1992.

He tells Candis magazine: "Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?

"I think (American industrialist) Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today's money would be about 11billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it, too!

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful."

The Knives Out star says: "My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go."

