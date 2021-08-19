177398
173549
Entertainment  

Johnny Depp granted permission to proceed with $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard

Depp pursues $50M lawsuit

WENN - | Story: 343315

Johnny Depp is moving forward with his $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor first filed his suit against the Aquaman star back in 2018, after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post about surviving domestic abuse.

Although Amber didn't named Johnny in the piece, she has accused him of domestic violence since their split.

And while she petitioned to have the case dismissed after Johnny lost his U.K. libel suit against The Sun newspaper, a Virginia judge has allowed Johnny to continue with his lawsuit, reports People.

"(Heard) argues she was in privity with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case. However, for privity to exist, (Heard's) interest in the case must be so identical with The Sun's interest such that The Sun's representation of its interest is also a representation of (Heard's) legal right," Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate wrote in her ruling on Tuesday.

"The Sun's interests were based on whether the statements the newspaper published were false. (Heard's) interests relate to whether the statements she published were false."

She added that "the libel laws of Virginia are starkly different than those of England. The Declaration of Independence and the First Amendment of the United States Constitution represent major departures from the English Common Law with respect to freedom of speech and freedom of the press."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Ambitious dog tries to carry enormous tree branch

Must Watch
Lincoln the dog tries to play with an absolutely giant stick.
Husky needs to be included
Must Watch
Smart Husky climbs ladder to board boat.
We do what we want
Must Watch
These playful pups can’t help but jump in the pool even...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Thursday! Get in here for your morning time waster.


178477
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
177840


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
179039



178579
178227