Alyssa Milano performs CPR on uncle after he suffers suspected heart attack while driving

Photo: All rights reserved. Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano and her uncle were involved in a car accident on Tuesday, and the actress performed CPR on her relative until first responders arrived.



The 48-year-old actress was sat in the passenger seat of the car when her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp - who was behind the wheel - suffered a medical issue and lost consciousness.



Mitchell's Ford Edge SUV drifted into another lane on the freeway in Los Angeles, before colliding with a Black SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.



According to a press release obtained by People, CHP said that with "the assistance of a good Samaritan (they were able to) bring the Ford to a stop between the #1 and #2 lanes."



Alyssa - who is said to have been uninjured in the crash - reached over her uncle to hit the brakes while the vehicle veered across the road.



The Charmed star also gave her uncle CPR until the first responders arrived, TMZ reports.



CPR was continued by the Los Angeles City Fire Department, who took Mitchell to UCLA Westwood Hospital. However, his current status remains unclear.



Alyssa, on the other hand, was picked up by her husband, David Bugliar, and she subsequently took to Twitter to share a message with her social media followers.



The actress urged her fans to take some "common-sense actions", like learning to perform CPR - although she didn't make any specific mention of the crash.



Alyssa - who has more than three million Twitter followers - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions.



"It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."