Laura Prepon: 'I'm no longer a practising Scientologist'

Prepon leaves Scientology

Actress Laura Prepon has turned her back on Scientology.

The Orange Is the New Black star used to be a member of the controversial church, but she insists she's no longer a practising Scientologist.

"I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child," Laura says in a new interview. "I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

She offered up no reason as to why she left.

Prepon's actor husband, Ben Foster, has also been linked to Scientology but it's not known if he is still a member of the church, which boasts John Travolta and Tom Cruise as devotees.

