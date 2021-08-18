Dave Grohl: 'We're worried COVID will end tour dreams'

Photo: All rights reserved. Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates are dreading a COVID breakout on tour because one positive test could take them off the road.



The band was one of the first to line up gigs when pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, allowing for the return of live music, and so far their touring plans have not been impacted by the virus.



But Grohl admits that could change if a crew member fails to follow strict guidelines or someone makes a judgment error.



"For the two-and-a-half hours onstage, it feels amazing," Grohl told NME.com. "It's the other hours of the day that pose a bit of a challenge because of all the new requirements and restrictions and guidelines.



"You have to be really careful out there. When you're traveling with a crew of 60 people from state to state and venue to venue, you try your best to stay within your band bubble because the wheels could fall off at any moment. You wake up every day and cross your fingers and hope that we make it to the stage that day."



But the rocker is thrilled the Foo Fighters are back on tour after canceling dates due to the coronavirus crisis.



"We've circled back to a place where we started years ago - that energy still feels new," he added. "I don't think anyone at this point would have any complaints about touring like we did in 1995, which was like two-and-a-half months on the road and then a week off. Everyone's just kinda f**king dying for it right now."



The Foo Fighters are so keen to play, they recently filled Stevie Nicks' headlining slot at the Shaky Knees Festival in Georgia in October after the rock veteran canceled all her 2021 dates over COVID fears.