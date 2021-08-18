Noel Gallagher sometimes forgets his lyrics mid-song and has to "make s**t up."
The former Oasis guitarist has confessed that he gets mind blanks on stage and even stumbles on the next line of the Britpop group's biggest hits, including Don't Look Back in Anger.
"Brain freeze, I get it. I get them when I'm doing gigs to 70,000 people," he said, reported The Sun. "As the next line is coming I think, 'Seriously, what is the next line to this song?' You're thinking, 'I genuinely don't know what it is.'
"Somehow it falls out of the sky. But sometimes I just have to make s**t up.
"My band will say, 'Are they the right lyrics?' And I go, 'I don't think so.' I've played Don't Look Back In Anger a billion times and sometimes I think, 'What is the first line?'"
Noel Gallagher forgets lyrics to Oasis classics on stage
Gallagher forgets own lyrics
Noel Gallagher sometimes forgets his lyrics mid-song and has to "make s**t up."
More Entertainment News
- O'Toole aims at inflation rateCanada - 8:04 am
- No forced jab for candidatesCanada - 8:02 am
- Another coyote attackVancouver - 8:01 am
- Sex charge for general FortinCanada - 8:00 am
- Protest violently dispersedAfghanistan - 7:45 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]