Noel Gallagher forgets lyrics to Oasis classics on stage

Photo: All rights reserved. Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher sometimes forgets his lyrics mid-song and has to "make s**t up."



The former Oasis guitarist has confessed that he gets mind blanks on stage and even stumbles on the next line of the Britpop group's biggest hits, including Don't Look Back in Anger.



"Brain freeze, I get it. I get them when I'm doing gigs to 70,000 people," he said, reported The Sun. "As the next line is coming I think, 'Seriously, what is the next line to this song?' You're thinking, 'I genuinely don't know what it is.'



"Somehow it falls out of the sky. But sometimes I just have to make s**t up.



"My band will say, 'Are they the right lyrics?' And I go, 'I don't think so.' I've played Don't Look Back In Anger a billion times and sometimes I think, 'What is the first line?'"