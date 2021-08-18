Scarlett Johansson's husband confirms pregnancy at comedy club

Scarlett Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, has confirmed the Black Widow star is pregnant.
News broke that the actress was expecting her second child last month, but neither Scarlett nor comedian Jost commented at the time.
But the Saturday Night Live star reportedly made the big reveal during a stand-up show at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, telling the audience, "We're having a baby, it's exciting."
No other details have been released.
This is Colin's first child, while Scarlett has a six-year-old daughter, named Rose, from her marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac.
Last month a source told Page Six, "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile.
"She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote Black Widow, which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."
Instead, she carried out promotional appearances via Zoom.
She was also absent from a Black Widow screening in the Hamptons, New York on July 2.
