Halle Berry has been named in a lawsuit filed by ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano.
According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, the Academy Award-wining actress promised her a role in her forthcoming Netflix film Bruised, but the offer went unfulfilled.
Zingano said she was offered a lucrative fight with the UFC, but was told by Berry to turn it down due to liability issues from the film's insurers, and she was released by the UFC thereafter.
Following her dismissal, Berry apparently dropped her from the movie, and Zingano claimed the star stopped communicating with her
She's suing for damages, claiming she relied on Berry's promise and subsequently missed out on career opportunities.
Entertainment
Halle Berry sued by ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano over Bruised role
Halle Berry sued by fighter
Photo: All rights reserved.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 15: Los Angeles Special Screening Of Lionsgate's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 15 May 2
Halle Berry has been named in a lawsuit filed by ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano.
More Entertainment News
RECENT STORIES
- Fire victims should registerWhite Rock Lake fire - 2:46 pm
- Halle Berry sued by fighterEntertainment - 2:44 pm
- Foreign cargo ship strandedKitimat - 2:43 pm
- Climate resilience in forestsBC - 2:41 pm
- Mudslides hinder fire crewsMerritt - 2:35 pm
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2021 Castanet.net