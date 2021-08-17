177398
Halle Berry sued by ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano over Bruised role

Halle Berry has been named in a lawsuit filed by ex-UFC fighter Cat Zingano.

According to legal papers obtained by TMZ, the Academy Award-wining actress promised her a role in her forthcoming Netflix film Bruised, but the offer went unfulfilled.

Zingano said she was offered a lucrative fight with the UFC, but was told by Berry to turn it down due to liability issues from the film's insurers, and she was released by the UFC thereafter.

Following her dismissal, Berry apparently dropped her from the movie, and Zingano claimed the star stopped communicating with her

She's suing for damages, claiming she relied on Berry's promise and subsequently missed out on career opportunities.

176149