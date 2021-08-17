177398
Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols at center of conservatorship battle

Star Trek icon legal battle

Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols is in the middle of a years-long conservatorship battle as three parties fight for control of the star's affairs.

Nichols, the actress who played beloved character Nyota Uhura on the groundbreaking sci-fi TV series, is suffering from dementia, the Los Angeles Times reports.

In 2010, the actress began exhibiting "mental instability and poor judgment," according to IndieWire. She was diagnosed in 2013 with dementia and short-term memory loss. She had a stroke in 2015 and began requiring round-the-clock care.

Kyle Johnson, her only child, sought a petition for her conservatorship, which he won, in 2018. He is battling with her former manager, Gilbert Bell, whom he claims has taken "control over Ms. Nichols' assets and personal affairs."

Bell has filed a lawsuit against Johnson alleging Nichelle's son is mounting an "aggressive" attempt to remove him from Nichols' guest home.

Meanwhile, actress and producer Angelique Fawcette, a friend of Nichols, whom the actress named as her successor, has claimed Bell left Nichols' home in a state of "disrepair."

According to Fawcette, Bell wanted to marry the 88-year-old star, which alarmed her friends and family. Unlike Johnson, Angelique insists Nichelle can manager her own affairs and does not need a conservatorship.

