178451
178777
Entertainment  

Actress Kelly McCreary of Grey's Anatomy expecting first child

'Grey's' star expecting

WENN - | Story: 343064

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is pregnant.

The 39 year old, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the medical drama, revealed the news on Monday, showing off a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.

She also posted a shot of herself celebrating with her husband, Pete Chatmon.

"When being late comes right on time... Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"

It's the couple's first child together.

She also opened up about her pregnancy, telling People, "I actually screamed in shock when I saw 'pregnant'. I mean, I just wasn't expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."

And she raved about her man, adding, "I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned. But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


Beyonce tickets

Must Watch
Girl surprises her coworker with Beyonce tickets, her reaction is the best.  
Dog doesn’t like kazoos
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


177840
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
178477


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



178061