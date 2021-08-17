Actress Kelly McCreary of Grey's Anatomy expecting first child

Photo: All rights reserved. Kelly McCreary

Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is pregnant.



The 39 year old, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the medical drama, revealed the news on Monday, showing off a positive pregnancy test on Instagram.



She also posted a shot of herself celebrating with her husband, Pete Chatmon.



"When being late comes right on time... Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"



It's the couple's first child together.



She also opened up about her pregnancy, telling People, "I actually screamed in shock when I saw 'pregnant'. I mean, I just wasn't expecting it. I had really been mentally and emotionally preparing myself for the possibility that it might take us some time to conceive. So, I was genuinely shocked."



And she raved about her man, adding, "I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned. But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."