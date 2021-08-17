Selma Blair's MS in remission thanks to stem cell therapy and chemo

Photo: All rights reserved. Selma Blair

Actress Selma Blair has been given a boost in her fight with multiple sclerosis, telling fans and followers she's in remission following a stem cell transplant.



The 49 year old revealed the news on Monday as she promoted her new documentary, directed by Rachel Fleit, which chronicles her health battle.



"My prognosis is great," she said during a Television Critics Association interview. "I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission.



"It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down."



The Cruel Intentions and Hellboy star told People she has been winning her MS battle for months, but wanted to make sure she was fully in remission before making it public.



"I was reluctant to talk about it because I felt this need to be more healed and more fixed," she said during a panel chat. "I've accrued a lifetime of some baggage in the brain that still needs a little sorting out or accepting. That took me a minute to get to that acceptance. It doesn't look like this for everyone."



Selma, who has dealt with speaking and walking difficulties during her health battle, opted to try a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy to treat the disease and restart her immune system.



Last week, Blair came out in support of her friend, Christina Applegate, after she went public with her own MS battle.



The actress also thanked family and friends for their support.



"People took great care of me," she said. "I never really liked life. I do now... Just because life's so weird. I was so scared in life. To suddenly start to find an identity and a safety in me, to figure out boundaries, time management and energy. I'm having the time of my life."