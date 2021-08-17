Ed Sheeran planning odd collaboration with Cradle of Filth

Photo: All rights reserved.

Ed Sheeran is planning to write new music for heavy rockers Cradle of Filth.



The band's frontman, Dani Filth, has confirmed he and the Perfect singer have been talking about working together, and he can't wait to see what closet death metal fan Ed has to offer.



"I've actually been emailing with him," Dani told Kerrang! Radio backstage at Bloodstock Festival 2021.



"He actually touched base with me. I've been invited up to his place. Well, he said he could come down to mine, but I pointed out to him that I don't own my own bar or village, and it'd be better if I went there. He said he'd do anything. Quite literally. He said he's a massive fan. He seems like a genuinely very nice guy actually.



"I think the Ed Sheeran collaboration would be great fun. I think it'd be great if we did it for charity because at least it would bring a bit of credibility to it. Because obviously to his public, it'd be like, 'Oh my God, he's got this weird comical guy', and to my public, it'd be like, 'Oh my God, this is a bit weird, isn't it?' But I think that sort of thing, nowadays, works."