Bob Dylan named in explosive sex suit

Bob Dylan named in sex suit

Bob Dylan has been sued by a woman who claims he sexually abused her when she was 12.

The 65 year old, identified in court papers as J.C., alleges the music icon groomed her for sex, plied her with drugs and alcohol, and abused her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York in 1965.

"Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff," the legal documents, which were filed on Friday (13Aug21) read.

The alleged abuse occurred multiple times, according to the suit, with accuser J.C. claiming the emotional fall-out has been ongoing, leading her to seek medical treatment for depression, humiliation, and anxiety.

She is suing Dylan for alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress, and seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Her lawyer, Daniel Isaacs, told The New York Post, "The complaint speaks for itself."

Representatives and lawyers for Dylan have yet to respond.

The plaintiff's suit was filed late on Friday, on the eve of the closure of the New York Child Victims' Act window, which allowed alleged victims of childhood abuse to file lawsuits against their attackers and the institutions that protected them regardless of how old the claims were.

