Local authorities charge Jake Paul over Arizona mall looting during protest - report

Photo: All rights reserved. Celebrities attend Varietyâ€™s Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO Hollywood.

Photo: Brian To/WENN.com

Officials from the City of Scottsdale have reportedly charged Jake Paul for filming looters in an Arizona mall during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer (20).



Despite federal agents declining to prosecute the YouTube star, representatives from the City tell TMZ charges against Jake have been refiled. Video showed Jake inside the mall as it was being looted on 30 May and he was arrested by Scottsdale Police.



The influencer was initially charged with two criminal misdemeanors - criminal trespass and unlawful assembly - but the City Attorney dropped the case when federal agents launched their own investigation.



Sources tell the publication that, after it was learned back in May (21) that charges would not be filed following the investigation, the City Attorney re-filed the misdemeanor case.



Jake's due in court later this year, reported the outlet, and if convicted he faces a maximum of a year in jail.