Johnny Depp claims Hollywood's 'boycotting' him in first interview since libel showdown

Depp feels blacklisted

Johnny Depp has opened up about life in the aftermath of his libel showdown over The Sun newspaper's "wife beater" claims.

The actor sued the U.K. publication over the allegations, in reference to reported attacks on ex-wife Amber Heard during their tumultuous two-year marriage, which came to a head in 2017.

He ended up losing the lawsuit and, in an interview promoting his latest movie Minamata - which has not yet been released in the U.S. - he slammed Hollywood officials for "boycotting" him.

In the movie, Johnny plays W Eugene Smith, the photographer who helped expose the mercury poisoning scandal in the Japanese town of Minamata, but according to director Andrew Levitas, MGM bosses are "burying" the movie because of Johnny's legal matters.

"We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative," Depp told The Sunday Times. "That the film would be respectful.

"I believe that we've kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs. Some films touch people. And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things."

He continued, "And for anything. For Hollywood's boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?"

According to editors, Johnny then trailed off, before adding" "But, you know, I'm moving towards where I need to go to make all that. To bring things to light."

