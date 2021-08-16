John Mellencamp and Natasha Barrett split - report

Photo: All rights reserved. John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp has reportedly split from realtor Natasha Barrett.



The rocker had been romancing the mom-of-two for a few months but, according to People, the pair have gone their separate ways.



John and Natasha, who met through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, were first spotted together on Memorial Day (May 31) on the beach in Malibu and were said to look smitten.



A source confirmed in June: "He is dating Natasha.



"He met her through his daughter Teddi Jo, who lives in L.A.. They've been seeing each other for a few months."



The Hurts So Good singer briefly dated celebrity dermatologist Jamie Sue Sherrill in April 2020, but they split back in January.



The musician's last high-profile relationship was with actress Meg Ryan, however they called time on their eight-year on/off romance in 2019, almost a year after they got engaged in November 2018.



A source later claimed there were "too many ups and downs" in their relationship.



"Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with," they said. "There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while.



"She cares about John but it was time for her to move on. She knows she made the right decision and is happy."