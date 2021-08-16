178576
Travis Barker takes to the skies for first time since horror crash 13 years ago

First time back in plane

Travis Barker has taken his first flight since a deadly plane crash 13 years ago killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on 65 per cent of his body.

The drummer and producer hit the skies again with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, for a trip to Mexico on Saturday on Kylie Jenner's private jet.

Photos of the party boarding the plane in Los Angeles and disembarking in Cabo have been obtained by TMZ.

Love clearly found a way as the Blink-182 star had vowed never to fly again after the crash took the life of two close friends and the two pilots.

Another pal, DJ AM, survived the crash but died a year later of an overdose.

Travis underwent multiple surgeries and skin grafts and spent months in a burn unit as he recovered.

Animals get dressed for wedding

