Sobbing Lizzo takes on trolls in YouTube video

Lizzo has gone after the haters again in an emotionally charged new video.
The rapper went live on YouTube on Sunday to attack trolls that can't say anything nice about her in a 12-minute video.
Wiping tears from her eyes at the top of the footage, Lizzo said, "On the days that I should be the happiest, I just feel so down... I work so hard. I've been working triple time... doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews... going to the studio with a f**king root canal...
"I'm putting so much love and energy into the world, and sometimes I feel like the world don't love me back."
Lizzo admitted the negativity surrounding the release of her new Cardi B collaboration, Rumors, has come thick and fast, with racist critics fat-shaming her and accusing her of catering to white audiences.
"There are a lot of hurtful words that trigger a lot of deep feelings today...," she said, adding, "I'm gonna keep on bringing this music out and I'm gonna keep on doing what I wanna do. It's just an honest moment. I'm OK.
"Have a good day. Stream Rumors. F**k the haters. That's what this song is all about... God bless you."
Cardi responded to her fellow rapper's heartbreaking video, writing: "When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."
