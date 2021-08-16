Matt Damon 'pulling hard' for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance

Photo: All rights reserved. Matt Damon

Matt Damon has said no one is "pulling harder" for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance than he is.



The 50-year-old actor opened up about the couple's relationship during a Q&A round in an upcoming interview for The Carlos Watson Show.



"Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," Damon said, according to People magazine.



"They're both great," the Stillwater star added. "I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."



The Gone Girl actor has spent time with Lopez's family in recent months, including a joint family outing that was attended by his own kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



The pair rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiance, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April.



"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.



Affleck and Lopez first started dating in 2001 and got engaged in 2002, before splitting in 2004 amid tabloid pressure on their relationship.



They confirmed their romance with a steamy kiss picture the singer shared on Instagram in honor of her 52nd birthday last month.