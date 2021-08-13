DJ Khaled fully recovered after secret brush with COVID

Photo: All rights reserved. The 2018 NBA Awards

Photo: Apega/WENN.com

DJ Khaled and his family are fully recovered after battling COVID-19.



The rapper and producer has taken to Instagram to thank friends and fans for checking in on him during his health crisis, admitting he's "grateful for all the love".



"Thank you for your calls and prayers!" he wrote. "My family and I recovered from COVID and we're all good now!! Thank you to DOCTORS... thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery (sic)."



The news comes four months after Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck's We the Best Foundation had partnered with Direct Relief to provide healthcare supplies to front line health workers battling COVID in New York and Miami, Florida.