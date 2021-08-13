Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-year-old daughter gets COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: All rights reserved. CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals at Music City Center Nashville, TN

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-year-old daughter Sunday has had her COVID-19 vaccination.



The country singer revealed during an interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O show on Friday (13Aug21) that the teenager had the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year (21).



"Nic and I both got vaxxed back in April, we were in the States at the time," Keith said of himself and his actress wife, adding: "Even Sunday, our 13-year-old, when she was eligible, she got hers."



When host Kyle Sandilands asked if Sunday was worried about having the injection, Keith answered: "It's kinda like the flu shot. They know they get it, they see the benefits in it. All of her (Sunday's) friends have had it."



Australia's drugs regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years last month (Jul21).



Nicole and Keith are also parents to 10-year-old daughter Faith.