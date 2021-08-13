179044
Entertainment  

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-year-old daughter gets COVID-19 vaccine

Kidman's kid gets the jab

WENN - | Story: 342845

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-year-old daughter Sunday has had her COVID-19 vaccination.

The country singer revealed during an interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O show on Friday (13Aug21) that the teenager had the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year (21).

"Nic and I both got vaxxed back in April, we were in the States at the time," Keith said of himself and his actress wife, adding: "Even Sunday, our 13-year-old, when she was eligible, she got hers."

When host Kyle Sandilands asked if Sunday was worried about having the injection, Keith answered: "It's kinda like the flu shot. They know they get it, they see the benefits in it. All of her (Sunday's) friends have had it."

Australia's drugs regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years last month (Jul21).

Nicole and Keith are also parents to 10-year-old daughter Faith.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162394


TGIF Gifs- August 13, 2021

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- August 13, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Tiger King star fears death in prison
Showbiz
Joe Exotic fears he will die of coronavirus after an outbreak at...
Lightning strike splits tree
Must Watch
“This lighting strike happened at Tappan Lake in Ohio on...


169799
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178060



177847
177423