Entertainment  

Beloved country-folk star Nanci Griffith dead

Nanci Griffith dead at 68

Grammy-winning folk and country star Nanci Griffith has died, aged 68.

A statement from bosses at the beloved singer's management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, confirmed the sad news on Friday (13Aug21).

A statement reads: "It was Nanci's wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing."

Griffith's most famous hit, From a Distance, was later recorded by Bette Midler.

The singer/songwriter was a four-time Grammy nominee, winning once in 1994 for Best Contemporary Folk Album (Other Voices/Other Rooms).

More Entertainment News

