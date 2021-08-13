Beloved country-folk star Nanci Griffith dead

Photo: All rights reserved.
Grammy-winning folk and country star Nanci Griffith has died, aged 68.
A statement from bosses at the beloved singer's management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, confirmed the sad news on Friday (13Aug21).
A statement reads: "It was Nanci's wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing."
Griffith's most famous hit, From a Distance, was later recorded by Bette Midler.
The singer/songwriter was a four-time Grammy nominee, winning once in 1994 for Best Contemporary Folk Album (Other Voices/Other Rooms).