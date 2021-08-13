Rape victim sues Nicki Minaj and husband for harassment

Photo: All rights reserved.

The woman who landed Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, a conviction on rape charges is suing the couple for harassment.



Jennifer Hough, the victim in Petty's 1995 first-degree attempted rape, claims the pair has directly and indirectly harassed her, urging her not to speak about the incident, in new court papers.



In the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Hough claims Minaj allegedly suggested her husband was "wrongfully accused" and Hough had recanted her story - something the plaintiff denies.



Then, in March, 2020 - after Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender - Hough claims Minaj reached out to her and offered to fly her and her family to Los Angeles if she recanted her rape claims against Petty.



She declined and in the legal papers alleges she and her family "suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits".



Hough also claims Nicki's aides reached out to her brother and offered him $500,000 in exchange for a statement recanting her rape allegations, and when that didn't work, the Anaconda hitmaker allegedly sent lawyers to her home to try to pressure her into withdrawing her story.



Feeling harassed and threatened, Hough was forced to move from her home in August, 2020.



She is suing Nicki and Kenneth for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.



Minaj has yet to respond.