Rihanna's company sued over costly fashion show music mistake

Photo: All rights reserved. Clara Lionel Foundationâ€™s fourth annual Diamond Ball hosted by Issa Rae Held at Cipriani Wall Street

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Rihanna and her Fenty brand partners have been slapped with a lawsuit over a fashion show gaffe that almost cost a songwriter her life.



The unnamed woman claims she was forced into a hiding after receiving death threats when the wrong version of a song was played during a Savage X Fenty show last year (20).



The track included a sample of sacred Islamic proverbs.



The woman suing the company claims she received death threats when the fashion show was live-streamed across the world.



According to her lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, she made it clear to Fenty officials that one version of the song had the religious verses and could not be played.



Rihanna apologized after the show went live and the plaintiff also tweeted an apology for unknowingly including the sample in her song.



She's now suing Fenty for more than $10 million in damages.