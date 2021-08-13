177685
178394
Entertainment  

Rihanna's company sued over costly fashion show music mistake

Rihanna's company sued

WENN - | Story: 342795

Rihanna and her Fenty brand partners have been slapped with a lawsuit over a fashion show gaffe that almost cost a songwriter her life.

The unnamed woman claims she was forced into a hiding after receiving death threats when the wrong version of a song was played during a Savage X Fenty show last year (20).

The track included a sample of sacred Islamic proverbs.

The woman suing the company claims she received death threats when the fashion show was live-streamed across the world.

According to her lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, she made it clear to Fenty officials that one version of the song had the religious verses and could not be played.

Rihanna apologized after the show went live and the plaintiff also tweeted an apology for unknowingly including the sample in her song.

She's now suing Fenty for more than $10 million in damages.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

162393


Lightning strike splits tree

Must Watch
“This lighting strike happened at Tappan Lake in Ohio on August 10, 2021. My son and my wife were just inside the house. We...
Friday Fails
Galleries
Bad days happen…
Friday Fails (2)
Galleries
Deer blocks view of baby
Must Watch


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167328


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


177357
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
178929



177847
176146