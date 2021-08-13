Lorde slams 'retro and sexist' Jack Antonoff romance rumors

Photo: All rights reserved. Ella Yelich-O'Connor, known by her stage name Lorde, arrive at LAX

Lorde has slammed rumors of a romance with songwriting partner Jack Antonoff, insisting the speculation is "retro and sexist".



The Royals singer worked with Antonoff on her 2017 album Melodrama, as well as her most recent record Solar Power. The pair's close relationship has sparked rumors that they are more than friends over the years, but Lorde laughed off claims she is part of Antonoff's "stable" during an interview with the New York Times.



Reflecting on their working relationship, Lorde said: "I haven't made a Jack Antonoff record. I've made a Lorde record and he's helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.



"I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don't like. And I beat them out of the work that we do together.



"I say this with so much love and affection, but I feel like we're doing up a house together and he's like, "Look at this serviette that I fashioned into the shape of two swans! Look at this set of woven baskets!' And I'm like, "Great " one per room.'"



As for the romance rumors, Lorde hit back, calling the speculation "retro" and "sexist".



Antonoff has built a reputation for working with some of the world's biggest female singers, including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.